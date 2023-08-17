HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say an individual is being prosecuted by the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, who is now an adult, was transferred to adult court August 16 after a transfer hearing.

A news release from Daviess County Attorney John C. Burlew’s office states the individual was a juvenile at the time the alleged offenses occurred, which is why the case, by law, must be initiated in Daviess District Court, Juvenile Division. The news release says the charges are two counts of Rape 1st Degree, four counts of Sodomy 1st Degree and one count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

Burlew’s office says at the conclusion of the transfer hearing, the judge found that the individual should be sent to adult court and ordered a $100,000.00 full cash bond. Officials say next, a grand jury will convene to decide if the individual should face indictment for the above charges.

The news release says due to state law, even though the accused individual is now an adult, the name cannot be released in this case until appearance and indictment in Daviess Circuit Court.