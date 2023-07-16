HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Detention Center (DDC) has announced an inmate has died after a fight involving other inmates.

Officials say on July 16, around 6:50 a.m., deputies with DDC responded to an apparent physical altercation involving inmates in a general population housing unit known as C-106. DDC says upon arrival, the deputies attempted to identify the inmates involved in the altercation, when they noticed an inmate who was unresponsive.

Officials say a deputy called for on-site medical personnel to respond to the medical emergency. DDC says staff and medical personnel rendered medical aid including CPR and other life sustaining measures, until EMS arrived and took over. Officials say the inmate was then transported to an Owensboiro hospital, where he was later pronounced dead around 7:38 a.m.

DDC says the Daviess County Coroner’s Office was notified and has now confirmed that the family of this individual has been notified. DDC identified the deceased as 22-year-old Darrius M. Quarles.

DDC says it contacted the Kentucky State Police to investigate and will also be conducting an administrative review. Officials say the Kentucky State Police and Daviess County Coroner’s Office reported there will be an autopsy scheduled. DDC says due to the pending investigation, it will not be able to provide any additional information at this time, and any follow up questions should be directed to the Kentucky State Police.

A spokesperson for DDC says, “Our condolences and prayers are with the family of Mr. Quarles during this time.”