DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — In an effort to hire more employees and keep the employees they have, the Daviess County Fiscal Court approved a pay increase for some staff workers at the county’s jail.

The Daviess County Detention Center needs to hire 17 full-time positions and fill the part-time role of floor deputy, according to officials. The court says lack of staff is creating significant scheduling issues and causing workers to get overtime.

To help fill open positions, the fiscal court approved a $1.50 per hour increase for hazardous deputy jailers and a $2.30 per hour increase for non-hazardous deputy jailers.

“They just can’t get employees. And that’s a tough job,” explains Commissioner Larry Conder. “All of those first responders are behind walls.”

Officials say this decision would cost around $142,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year and does not exceed the amount left in the jail fund.

If you or someone you know is interested in a career in law enforcement, visit daviessky.org/jail/ to review the job description and apply.