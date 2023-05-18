DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — You can soon learn what life was like during the Civil War during an upcoming event in Daviess County.

Officials with the Daviess County Public Library are planning a Civil War Living History Encampment at Yellow Creek Park.

“What we want to do is, we just want to present the facts and how people lived and what happened to everyone in that time period, not necessarily by race or anything, just give them a better understanding of what it was like to live during that time,” says Robert Reeves with the DCPL Kentucky Room.

Re-enactors will portray different aspects of life in the mid-19th century — both as soldiers and civilians. Organizers hope this will be an educational experience. The event will run Saturday, June 3, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m.