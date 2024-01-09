HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that patrols will be increased through the western parts of the county. This is due to complaints from residents and drivers about littering and contents falling out of vehicles.

Highways 81 and 56 will be the primary focus of these increased patrols, as the sheriff’s office works to identify and cite those who are responsible. Part of their effort also centers around educating everyone who hauls waste to the county landfill.

Officials say the patrols should start in the next few days.

You can read about county littering regulations in the document below. Additional information about the county landfill can be found here.