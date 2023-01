DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – As of January 23, the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station will not accept construction and demolition debris (CD&D) due to needed repairs to the tipping floor.

Officials say all CD&D waste should be hauled to the Daviess County Landfill, near West Louisville. Officials say hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to Noon.

(Courtesy: Daviess County)

Officials say the Transfer Station will resume accepting CD&D waste on January 30, weather permitting.