DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools districts have announced their partnership with the Public Life Foundation and Ready4K.

A news release says through this partnership, parents will have the opportunity starting at birth to opt-in to receive free weekly texts of resources to better prepare their child for their first day of kindergarten.

Leslie Peveler, DCPS Director of Elementary Education, said, “Through the generosity and support of the Public Life Foundation, DCPS and OPS will team together so families can have access to suggestions and recommendations that engage our youngest generation. We want every child to be prepared for school and the Ready4K platform provides important developmental information, evidence-based activities and extensions for families from birth to age five in a quick and simple format.”

Officials say enrollment in the program is free, and families entering preschool for the 2023-24 school year in either district will automatically be signed up beginning July 1. The news release says families with children aged birth to three years old can voluntarily enroll by texting “GOPED” to 70138.