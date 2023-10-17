HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man that was accused of stealing a pickup truck was taken into custody by deputies of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities state at approximately 4:28 a.m. on October 16, deputies responded to a burglary in the 4500 block of Woodlake Run. The homeowners claim Damian Dow Brown, 40, broke into their garage and stole a 2004 Chevy Silverado, and authorities say Brown left before deputies arrived.

Authorities say Brown left the truck on KY 144 in Hancock County where it was recovered, but Brown was not with the truck.

Officials state deputies were contacted later saying Brown was heading to Budget Inn in Owensboro and was taken into custody.

Officials also say Brown was taken to the hospital for medical clearance due to scratches and swelling over his right eye. Brown claimed he “had been running through the woods all day.”

However, authorities state Brown become combative, and a deputy sustained a hand injury during the altercation where Brown allegedly damaged a hand sanitizing station and a computer.

Brown was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center after clearance and charged with the following: