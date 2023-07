HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit arrested one on an arrest warrant for suspicion of meth trafficking.

According to officials, authorities took Donald Coomes, 60, into custody for three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officials state the warrant was obtained from undercover controlled buys.

Coomes is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.