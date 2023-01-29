UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening.

Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140B in Utica for an accident with injuries.

On arrival, officials found Jones and two women in a 1973 Pontiac Firebird that had struck a ditch embankment.

Investigators believe the vehicle suddenly veered off the road and into a field before striking a ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both women were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Deputies suspect speed is the only contributing factor at this time. The investigation is ongoing.