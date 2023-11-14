HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to amended charges of 1st degree assault – domestic violence and 1st degree manslaughter in connection to a 2021 stabbing.

According to court documents, Gerald Stokes initially entered a not guilty plea on November 8 but withdrew that plea and pled guilty to the above charges.

Stokes was originally charged with 1st degree assault – domestic violence and murder.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stokes is not eligible for promotion, shock probation or conditional discharge and must serve 85% of his sentence. He must also pay $1,000 in fines and $165 in court costs within 180 days following release.