MASONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – On Thursday, at 2:07 p.m., the Masonville Fire Department (MFD) was called to a structure fire in Deer Valley.

MFD says units responded to Creekview Court, and fire officials found heavy fire coming from the garage at the front of the house. Officials say the fire went up the front of the home and into the attic causing further damage. MFD says units made an aggressive interior attack, which knocked the fire down very quickly.

Courtesy: Masonville Fire Department

Firefighters say they pulled the ceiling down from the second floor to extinguish the fire in the attic. MFD reports there were no injuries during this incident. Officials say units were on scene for just over an hour and a half, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Daviess County Unit 499.