HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A traffic stop in Daviess County for equipment violations turns up meth and a stolen gun.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:22 a.m. on June 16, deputies made a stop of a 1999 Dodge Ram for equipment violations. Officials say the driver, Kevin Russell, 53, took a long time to pull over, and his behaviors lead to requesting a K9 unit.

Officials state the K9 alerted to illegal narcotics, and a subsequent search revealed a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe with residue and two loaded handguns. It was later determined one of the guns was reported stolen to the Owensboro Police Department earlier this year.

Russell was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges: