HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are advising drivers in advance of milling and paving operations in Owensboro on US 60 eastbound off-ramp, or Exit 14, to Frederica Street, or US 431, on November 3.

Officials say the milling process will start at 8 a.m. and will be followed by completing paving operations on the same day. Drivers are advised the off-ramp will be reduced to a width of 8 feet.

KYTC says motorists can expect delays, must exercise caution and adhere to the designated speed limits for a safe commute.