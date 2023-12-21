HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will deploy a slow-moving work caravan along the entire length of US 60 in Daviess County from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on December 22, for pothole repair.

KYTC says motorists should be alert for the mobile work caravan comprised of several trucks and support vehicles. Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.

Officials say appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and maintenance personnel are along the roadway near traffic flow.