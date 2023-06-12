HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two juveniles were located after being missing from their residence in Daviess County.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), they received a call regarding the missing juveniles Friday evening, but they weren’t alone in the search.

Officials say within minutes of the call for additional resources, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Deputy Director Chris Cunningham mobilized “an army” of personnel and began a detailed search of the area that included K9 units and ATVs. The DCSO Drone Unit also responded.

Authorities say at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning, both juveniles were found. The DSCO expressed their thanks to the EMA, Daviess County Fire Department, the Thurston-Philpot Fire Department and Daviess County Search and Rescue.

“The dedication, professionalism and selflessness of each of these volunteers made an enormous impact, and we are very fortunate to have these resources in our community,” the Sheriff’s Office said.