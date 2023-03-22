HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The assistant principal at a Daviess County public school will soon be taking on a larger role in the next few months.

Kendra Bronsink was named to take over the position at Burns Middle School and will begin her new role at the start of July.

Ms. Kendra Bronsink (Courtesy: Daviess County Public Schools_

School officials say Ms. Bronsink has worked at Daviess County Public Schools since 2005 and has been Burns Middle School assistant principal for nearly four years.

“In this role, she has supervised the school’s teaching and maintained an effective learning climate in the school, including evaluating and supervising the instructional process, as well as overseeing the implementation of school-wide curriculums,” says DCPS in a media release.

Ms. Bronsink says she is looking forward to the role and is grateful to be getting the opportunity to lead Burns Middle School.

“I am filled with excitement at the continued opportunity to serve the students, teachers, and families of Burns Middle School in an even greater capacity,” she says. “I believe in the sacred mission of Burns, and I believe its faculty and staff are the best suited to transform that mission from words to reality each day. I am honored to be given the role of leading Burns Middle into its next great chapter of teaching and learning.”

