HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care and Control has received new pulse oxygen machines thanks to a donation from SAINT and Spay-A-Stray Owensboro.

Officials say the machines will monitor respiration, pulse rate and oxygen level for animals under anesthesia.

Daviess County officials say specifically, this donation will allow the animal shelter to perform a higher frequency of spay neuter surgeries.