HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County will have a new solid waste rate schedule that will take effect on January 1, 2024.

Officials state charges for small loads of solid waste that incur the minimum fee will increase by $2 at each location, and the new rate schedule is expected to generate sufficient revenue for the Solid Waste Operating Fund to stay above the recommended reserve until at least Fiscal Year 2029-2030.

“Rates have not been adjusted since November 2011,” County Treasurer Jordan Johnson reported to the Fiscal Court on June 22. “Daviess County remains the least expensive operation within a 50-mile radius, per the landfill management assessment.”

Johnson said the current rates were not adequate to fund operations and capital expenses without accumulating debt sometime over the next three years.

“As far as what will affect the majority of local haulers, the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station will see an increase of $6.50 per ton for trash from $30.50 to $37,” Johnson said.

Officials say the West Daviess County Landfill will see an increase of $4.50 per ton for trash from $25.50 to $30 and $3.50 per ton for C&D material from $19.50 to $23.

“Schedule I remains as a 10 percent discount to volume haulers who bring 500 tons per month or more to the Landfill or Transfer Station,” Johnson concluded.

Officials also say the Solid Waste Department has also assigned higher fees for out-of-county material and adjusted rates for infrequent material that does not fit the classification for trash or CD&D, and penalties have increased for misidentified waste and loads that are brought without a tarp.

Officials state the new rate schedule was adopted in June 2023 to give residents and haulers a six-month notice of the new changes.

Click here to view the new rate schedule.