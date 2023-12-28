HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A new solid waste rate schedule will begin on January 1 in Daviess County, a change that hasn’t occurred since November 2011.

“Daviess County remains the least expensive operation within a 50-mile radius, per the landfill management assessment,” says county treasurer Jordan Johnson.

Johnson also says the current solid waste rates are inadequate to fund operations and capital expenses without creating debt sometime in the next three years.

The new rate schedule is expected to generate enough revenue for the Solid Waste Operating Fund to last above the recommended reserve until Fiscal year 2029-2030 at the very least.

Starting January 1, charges for small loads of solid waste that incur the minimum fee will go up $2 at each location. The county’s Solid Waste Department has also assigned higher fees for out-of-county materials. Penalties will also rise for misidentified waste and loads that aren’t brought with a tarp.

The new rate schedule was adopted in June to give local residents and haulers a six-month notice of the changes.

You can view the new rate schedule below.