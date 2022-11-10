OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Parks and Recreation is accepting shelter reservations for the 2023 season, from April 1 to October 31.

Officials say nearly a dozen covered picnic shelters are available for rent at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park. Daviess County Parks and Recreation says many of the picnic shelters are enclosed with lights and access to a barbecue grill. A news release says nearby amenities include a stocked fishing lake, basketball and pickleball courts, disc golf, playground equipment, and spray parks.

Parks Director Ross Leigh says, “Users will find photos and descriptions of each facility, pricing information, and a reservation calendar with available event dates. There’s no longer a need to call our office to place a reservation.”

Officials say to reserve a space, visit this website and select park reservations. Please note that first-time users will need to set up an account before selecting a facility rental. For questions or help with account creation, contact Daviess County Parks and Recreation at 270-685-6142.