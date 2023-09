HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for Darrel McCormick, 59, of Owensboro.

OPD says McCormick has been missing since September 1. Police say he is 6’4″, has brown eyes and is bald. Police say he is missing from Owensboro.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

Officers say if anyone has any information that may help them locate McCormick, please call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.