DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning.

The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of Masonville-Habit Road.

First responders arrived on scene to find a semi on its side in the median. According to officials, the semi-truck driver was out of the vehicle and had no injuries.

Officials say the State Highway Department was also called out to help contain a spill that was caused by the crash. AMR responded but were cancelled since there were no injuries.

Authorities say they were on scene for around four hours while the crash was being cleared. The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.