WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro firefighter — Tyler Grant — will be giving up his kidney to his sister-in-law — Jessy Bennett — after experiencing kidney failure in her adult life.

“I’m very grateful to my brother-in-law for this because it really is going to be a new chance at life,” Bennett said.

That “new chance at life” is just around around the corner.

Coming up on January 9, Grant will be giving one of his kidneys to Bennett at the Trager Transplant Center in Louisville.

“I don’t know if more normal’ is the best way to say it, but I don’t know how else to phrase it. A more normal chance at life –that’s very humbling, and there’s a lot of gratitude that goes along with it,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s kidney failure began after becoming pregnant with her first child, who is now eight years old.

Today, both of her kidneys are functioning at 14%.

It’s a number that has declined fast.

Just last February, Bennett’s kidney function was at 19%.

“It’s progressively gotten worse over time,” Bennett said. “I remember back when I was first diagnosed — I think the hardest thing was I would get overheated really easily. So, being outside and in the sun — we have a small farm — being outside all of a sudden just became really difficult.”

Now Bennett says kidney failure has affected her physical and mental wellbeing.

Beginning last summer, it became apparent that a transplant was needed.

Out of those who had evaluations, Grant was the top match.

“She is an amazing person herself,” Grant said. “Looking at her kids, I was like ‘her kids are the same age as mine,’ and I couldn’t imagine if that was my wife.”

The transplant is still scheduled to happen on January 9 after Grant and Bennett pass compatibility tests again.

“It is very overwhelming at times, but we have a really good support system,” Bennett said. “I have a lot of amazing family and friends who’ve been there to support us, to listen to my fears, my worries. I do feel good going into the transplant process.”

When the transplant is done, Bennett says she is looking forward to having more energy and spending time with her family.

She tells Eyewitness News there are similar organ donation stories across the tri-state.

Those interested in organ donation resources may visit this link.