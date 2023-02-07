OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health announced its Fiscal Year 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients.

A news release says the grants are targeted at a number of community-specific identified health needs in addition to the health system’s four priority focus areas: Tobacco and Related Diseases, Older Adults and Aging, Arts in Healing and Children and School Health. Officials say this year’s investments will support 25 projects throughout the region.

Owensboro Health says local agencies and projects funded for the upcoming fiscal year are:

Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders – Owensboro, KY Project will educate the community at large about the risks and treatment of eating disorders.

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum – Owensboro, KY The Bluegrass Music Academy will allow for the educational programming of the museum to be housed under “the same umbrella.”

Care Net Owensboro – Owensboro, KY The continuation and expansion of the STI Clinic will add the testing of trichomoniasis.

CASA of Ohio Valley – Owensboro, KY Organization will work to spread awareness of the potential impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) to the Daviess and McLean County communities.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro – Owensboro, KY Directories will provide compact, county-based service resource directories.

Community Dental Clinic – Owensboro, KY Target population is the uninsured and Medicaid patients in our area who need routine and emergent dental care through their Charity Care Fund.

Faithful Friends Kentucky – Owensboro, KY Funding will provide the start up costs for two pilot sites for Music and Memory.

Girls Inc. of Owensboro Daviess Co. – Owensboro, KY Funding will provide support for the summer programming efforts of this organization in 2023.

Green River District Health Department – Owensboro, KY Goal is to provide at least $3.5 million dollars in donated prescriptions to the local community.

Greenville Elementary School – Greenville, KY Program includes school/community mental health speaker, indoor and outdoor calming corners/sensory regulation strategies for students and items for a staff wellness room.

Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky – Owensboro, KY Funding included for Camp Erin and both palliative care and bereavement educational materials for medical professionals and other community members.

Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, Inc. – Owensboro, KY Investment targeting youth in 11 counties to increase understanding of importance of improving their economic well-being.

New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services – Owensboro, KY Speaker is trained in complex trauma.

Opportunity Center of Owensboro – Owensboro, KY Funding for equipment for Pinocchio’s Deli startup, which will be run by clients at the Opportunity Center.

Owensboro Symphony – Owensboro, KY Funds will cover artistic expenses, technical expenses, travel expenses, and staging and property expenses.

Patrick Rudd Project Inc. – Madisonville, KY Project will deliver mental health services to Hopkins County First Responder agencies.

RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY Camp series will provide arts enrichment programming that utilizes Social – Emotional Learning (SEL) to support the mental health of area youth.

The Salvation Army – Owensboro, KY Remodel would allow for vast expansion.

Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County – Owensboro, KY Provision of nutritious meals on the weekends to vulnerable seniors in Daviess County.

Spencer County 4-H Association – Chrisney, IN Program will primarily serve Latino youth in Spencer County to enrich youth development though activities to improve physical, emotional, and social health.

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro – Owensboro, KY Year round opportunities for children of all ages and abilities will be provided through theatrical arts.

Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – Evansville, IN This project will improve the health of low-income elderly populations by supplementing their diets with nutritious foods.



Mark Marsh, Owensboro Health’s President and CEO, said, “These direct community investments allow us to reach beyond healthcare and impact other areas that are key determinants to the health of our patients and community. By working together with these community partners, we can accomplish even bigger goals to improve the health of our region. These partnerships are vital for a healthy and vibrant community.”