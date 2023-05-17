OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Thousands of dollars was donated on Wednesday with the goal of supporting veterans in the Owensboro area.

Owensboro AMVETS Post 119 wrote a $10,000 check to the Owensboro VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic during a ceremony this afternoon.

We’re told the money will be used to buy food for the veterans. Donations were received from AMVETS posts across the country.

“So many veterans have fallen on hard times when they get back,” explains AMVETS Post 119 Commander Samuel Byrd. “Jobs, homeless, and this type of thing. And just a little bit of, you know, food will probably help them a little bit. But there is a lot of other needs out there they need.”

Byrd encourages everyone to help out veterans in anyway they can.