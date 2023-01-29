OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tri-State community paid their respects to a WWII hero Saturday morning.

Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home on January 20, 2023, his obituary states. The home sat upon the same ranch where he born 103 years ago.

“He married his sweetheart, Ada Tinius Midkiff, of Whitesville, Dec. 6, 1941. Pearl Harbor was bombed the next day,” it says in his obituary. “He was drafted and left for the war June 26, 1942. He served in the U. S. Army, 701st Tank Destroyer Battalion, in North Africa and Italy from 1942 to 1945.”

During the war, he was wounded three times and received a Purple Heart and two Oak Leaf Clusters. Midkiff was laid to rest at the Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro.