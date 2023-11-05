HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police have arrested and charged two juveniles in connection to breaking into and stealing a car.

The department states at 1:07 a.m. on November 5, officers observed two male suspects in all black clothing in a hotel parking lot in the 200 block of Salem Drive.

Police state the two fled on foot but were caught in the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive and in the 100 block of Salem Drive.

Police also state officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot with a broken window and a handgun inside. Officers reportedly made contact with the vehicle owner who claimed his vehicle was stolen earlier in the evening with a handgun, holster and magazines inside.

Officers allegedly found gloves, a window punch and a backpack with an empty handgun holster and a fully loaded magazine at the arrest locations.

Both juveniles were transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

Theft of a Firearm

Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, 2nd or Greater Offense

Theft of Auto $1,000 less than $10,000

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

Possession of Burglary Tools

Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree

Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree

One juvenile, 15, of Owensboro has previously been charged with the following:

Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, 1st Offense (two counts)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)

Theft of Auto $1,000 less than $10,000

Theft of Auto

The second juvenile, 16, also of Owensboro has previous charges of Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 less than $10,000 and Assault, 4th Degree (no visible injury).

Anyone with additional information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.