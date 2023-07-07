HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Kentucky State Police took three into custody for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs with children in the residence, ages 4, 7, 10 and 13.

According to officials, a search warrant was conducted in the 1400 block of Booth Avenue in Owensboro after an investigation and undercover buys based on community concerns.

Officials say this residence is across from Owensboro Middle School.

Officials also say officers seized multiple baggies of marijuana, scales, pipes, methamphetamine, baggies for packaging and a large amount of US currency.

The following people have been charged and booked in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Theresa Marie Spencer, 48:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine

Trafficking in Marijuana (>5 pounds) 2nd Offense

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (4 counts)

Faith Clare Nichole Spencer, 26:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School

Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Endangering Welfare of a Minor (4 counts)

Rickie Wayne Greenwell, 30:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School

Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Endangering Welfare of a Minor (4 counts)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine)