DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools.

Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in school and family partnerships.

A news release says Family Engagement Week in Education will include virtual events for families, educators, and community members. Officials say the week highlights include webinars for family leadership, after-school time, planning for college and strategies for more meaningful family engagement. A full schedule of events can be found here.

Local schools who were recognized in the Rotunda include:

Burns Elementary – Daviess County Public Schools

Country Heights Elementary – Daviess County Public Schools

Highland Elementary – Daviess County Public Schools

Brooke Gill, Senior Director Family Engagement for the Prichard Committee, says, “We’d like to congratulate the first set of schools to receive certification as they will set an example for other schools in years to come. We look forward to the events of this week as families, educators, and community members, celebrate family partnership in Kentucky schools. We know the number one predictor to student success is the extent to which their families are involved in education,” said