OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Wishes, hopes, and prayers were answered after three years of waiting on a miracle. Gulf War Veteran, Anthony Cobb, began posting signs around Owensboro and making t-shirts in hopes of finding a match for a kidney, months ago.

The day before Thanksgiving, he received a phone call that would change his life. Cobb posted on his Facebook page that he was heading to Indianapolis for the surgery, which was scheduled for the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.

Almost a month after the surgery, Cobb is recovering. He says he has to take medication several times per day and isolate for 3-6 months, as he builds his immune system.

He says he’s looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren, when he is able to get out of isolation. Cobb says, “My granddaughter will come and sit outside my door and talk to me and tell me she loves me…that’s motivation for me to get better as fast as I can”.

He says he plans to give back to his community and help the people who have helped him over the years and extends his gratitude to his family and friends at The American Legion.

To the family of the deceased loved one who donated the kidney, Cobb says, “Thank you. That kidney is going to live-on to do great things. There’s not a doubt in my mind”.