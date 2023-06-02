OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court approved the 2023-24 fiscal budget Thursday night, axing funding for the RiverPark Center.

Funding for the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation was also cut by fifty percent.

The budget cuts come with controversy, as some residents have told Eyewitness News they believe the county did it to discourage drag shows from being performed at the RiverPark Center.

Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen says they voted on a budget, not social issues.

“On any particular issue, everyone up here does not agree with each other. Just as each of our citizens that we represent do not agree with one another,” explains Castlen. “There are court members up here that so agree with you, and there are court members up here that do not agree with you. I understand that some people will dislike certain aspects of this budget. Well, each of us dislike certain aspects also.”

Also in the budget, county employees will see a 6.5% “cost of living” raise.