HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Green River Firefighters Association is hosting the Annual Green River Firefighters Association Fall Fire School from October 27 to 29.

“We always have a great response to this event. While we are very excited to be able to offer these opportunities. It is also important to let our campus neighbors and surrounding community know that these activities are happening as an exercise and that it is not a real emergency situation” added Jimmy Van Cleve, District 3 Coordinator, and one of the event organizers.

A news release says more than 200 firefighters are preregistered for the event offering classes that range from basic essential skills to more advanced modern vehicle rescue and disaster planning.

Officials say the event will take place at Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) located at 4800 New Hartford Road in Owensboro.