HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office have made another arrest in connection with the murder of Gay Mee Paw.

According to the department, a 17-year-old juvenile male from Owensboro has been charged in connection with the murder for Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun and has been transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Paw was murdered near Ben Hawes Park Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m. She later died at the hospital.