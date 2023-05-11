KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A 41-year-old Livermore man was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say he confessed to robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

On Monday, law enforcement officers responded to the Shell gas station off Highway 54 in Owensboro.

Daviess County Sheriff deputies say a man donned in all black wearing a mask, gloves and a backpack came into the gas station, pulled out a handgun and demanded keys to the slot machine inside the store.

The suspect, later identified as Jason M. Dowdy, allegedly hid from customers as they came into the building. The gas station employee was able to get himself and the customer out of the store while the suspect fled on foot, according to a press release.

Detectives were able to gather evidence at the scene with the help of an Owensboro Police Department K9. Dowdy was named as the suspect and brought in for an interview. Deputies say Dowdy confessed to the robbery. He was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and faces charges of Criminal Mischief and Robbery.

