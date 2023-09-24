HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police state at approximately 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at the intersection of West 2nd Street and River Road. Officers found a victim with two gunshots to his abdomen, and the victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by AMR with what was considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say through an investigation with interviews and detective response, a description of the suspect was obtained plus the vehicle he was operating. Police state the suspect was located less than two hours after the initial call at a residence in the 100 block of East 17th Street while in possession of a firearm.

The suspect was identified as Yeh’oshua Millay, 34, from Owensboro. He was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center for the following charges: