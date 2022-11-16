OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky announced the winners for this year’s President’s Service Awards on Wednesday.

Schools, businesses, organizations and individuals that completed a number of community service hours within a fiscal year received the awards.

Steve Dixon, who has won several awards in the past, tells us he’s seen a significant increase in the impact his service has done over the last few years.

“The difference I’ve noticed between now and before the pandemic was, seems like the kids were really excited to have Junior Achievement back in the classroom with them,” says Dixon. “I think they were really interacting well with me, and other volunteers. So, I think the kids really appreciated it, and were kinda excited to get back into doing this.”

Officials with Junior Achievement also took the opportunity to honor award recipients for the past two years, whose award ceremonies couldn’t be held due to COVID restrictions.