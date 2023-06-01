Billy Strings performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Renowned Grammy award-winning artist Billy Strings has teamed up with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum to launch a one-of-a-kind addition to the museum’s store.

On May 31, museum organizers say they unveiled a unique pop-up shop that showcases Strings’ most recent record Me/And/Dad. The album features Strings playing bluegrass and country classics with his dad, Terry Barber.

(Courtesy: Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum)

“As long as I can remember I wanted to make a record with my dad,” Billy Strings told the museum, “It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me.”

We’re told the display at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is designed to complement Me/And/Dad by incorporating features from the album artwork.

Museum employees say the pop-up shop houses a diverse range of merchandise, including vinyl records, CDs, apparel and stickers.

(Courtesy: Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum)

“We are incredibly excited to bring the magic of Billy Strings to Owensboro,” says Chris Joslin, Executive Director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. “The pop-up shop will not only offer fans a chance to connect with Billy’s music on a deeper level, but it may also serve as an invitation to explore the museum’s exhibits and the history of bluegrass music.”

Several years in a row, Billy Strings stopped by Owensboro to perform at ROMP Fest, which is hosted annually by the museum.

The pop-up shop is now open to the public with the museum store at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.