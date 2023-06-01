OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Renowned Grammy award-winning artist Billy Strings has teamed up with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum to launch a one-of-a-kind addition to the museum’s store.
On May 31, museum organizers say they unveiled a unique pop-up shop that showcases Strings’ most recent record Me/And/Dad. The album features Strings playing bluegrass and country classics with his dad, Terry Barber.
“As long as I can remember I wanted to make a record with my dad,” Billy Strings told the museum, “It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me.”
We’re told the display at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is designed to complement Me/And/Dad by incorporating features from the album artwork.
Museum employees say the pop-up shop houses a diverse range of merchandise, including vinyl records, CDs, apparel and stickers.
“We are incredibly excited to bring the magic of Billy Strings to Owensboro,” says Chris Joslin, Executive Director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. “The pop-up shop will not only offer fans a chance to connect with Billy’s music on a deeper level, but it may also serve as an invitation to explore the museum’s exhibits and the history of bluegrass music.”
Several years in a row, Billy Strings stopped by Owensboro to perform at ROMP Fest, which is hosted annually by the museum.
The pop-up shop is now open to the public with the museum store at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.