OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On September 14 through 15, in 2024, the Blue Angels will be coming to Owensboro.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have released their 2024 air show schedule at the International Council of Airshows (ICAS) conference.

According to the organization’s website, “The precision flight demonstrations showcase the professionalism, excellence and teamwork found in all Navy and Marine Corps units, as well as provide the thrill and magic of flight to people each year. Since its inception, the team has flown for more than 450 million spectators worldwide.”

