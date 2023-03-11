OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Country music stars performed in Owensboro Saturday night for a good cause. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum hosted Wade Hayes and Bryan White.

The concert benefits the free instrument loan programs offered by the Bluegrass Music Academy.

Hayes and White both played played guitar tonight. Hall of Fame Education Director Randy Lanham joined them on stage with the fiddle.

“We educate all kinds of students on various instruments to try to promote bluegrass music and preserve the genre of music,” says Deb Fillman, Development Director at the museum.

The Bluegrass Music Academy has assembled an outreach team of musicians that play at nursing facilities for hospice patients and more. A new program “Bedside Bluegrass” allows families to request music to be played for a loved one.