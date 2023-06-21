OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — One of the biggest bluegrass music festivals in the country opened for its 20th year this week at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.

Campers arrived bright and early to set up for ROMP Festival and patiently waited for the Stillhouse Junkies to take the stage and kick music off at 8 p.m.

This year’s ROMP Festival features farm-to-table food vendors, art installations and musical acts through Saturday evening. One man we talked to says he flew all the way from California to make it to the festival.

“Try to make the trip back home every year to the ROMP and visit my family,” says Californian Casey Brey. “It’s a family get together and bluegrass. Here to listen to some good music.”

The music starts back up Thursday afternoon and will see acts such as Rick Faris, Rhonda Vincent and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.