OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Some of country music’s talented songwriters and performers were honored at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards’ “Everything Blue Portion” at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum Saturday.

The ceremony recognized artists in country, bluegrass and gospel.

One of the honorees was Owensboro-based artist Colt Graves, who took home the “Classic Country Award” for his song “Word Around Town” which he produced with a friend.

“We took a year to really focus on everything to be able to put this together, and all the hard work paid off,” Graves said.