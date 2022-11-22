OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEST) — Tuesday, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro announced plans for its first major event of the 2023 season.

The “Great American Bluegrass Jam” will start on March 16 and is set to run for three whole days. Organizers say it’ll feature several bluegrass music events, including a fiddle contest.

Museum officials tell us they were inspired to create the event with the idea of a destination weekend in mind.

“I think you’re gonna see more of this because I think sometimes when you’re competing for leisure travelers who could go anywhere for a long weekend or a just road trip, you have to put something compelling together and it can’t be just one thing,” explains Chris Joslin, Executive Director for the museum.

He continues, telling us, “If you can put together three or four things, especially when it’s roots music-related, people are really drawn to that.”

We’re told they hope events like this will enhance the bluegrass experience for visitors from all over the world.