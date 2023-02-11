OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities have set bond for a Maceo man facing child porn charges in Daviess County.

Clifford Brandon, a firefighter with the Owensboro Police Department, was arrested at his fire station on Friday. A day later, he sits in the Daviess County Jail on $100,000 bond. Brandon has been suspended without pay while the city decides how they will discipline him.

“We are aware of the situation that occurred at a city fire station Friday morning and trust in the Owensboro Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation,” says Nate Pagan, Owensboro City Manager. “The city does not condone this behavior and will move forward with an internal procedure to determine disciplinary actions for the employee.”

Clifford Brandon, 53, of Maceo, faces the following charges: