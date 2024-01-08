HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Bowling Green man was arrested in Owensboro after police say he stole an SUV, and they also say it isn’t his first run in with the law.

Authorities state officers were called to the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard for an auto theft complaint at 8:58 a.m. on Saturday. The caller stated a man, later identified as Mark Leslie Hatfield, 35, had entered his home, took the keys to a white Chevrolet SUV and stole it.

Police state officers saw the vehicle driving erratically south on Frederica Street and tried to initiate a traffic stop but Hatfield continued to flee. The SUV was found at the end of a dead-end street a short time later when officers tried a second traffic stop. Police say Hatfield drove the SUV over a curb and into a small ditch.

Police also state Hatfield fled on foot north on JR Miller Boulevard when he reportedly ran up to a passing vehicle and tried to open the door but was unsuccessful. Police were able to catch up to Hatfield, and after a brief struggle, was taken into custody.

Hatfield was identified as a suspect in a separate burglary case from Christmas Day, and police say he was in possession of a stolen registration plate from another vehicle from the 2900 block of Airport Drive.

Hatfield was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center and booked on the following charges:

Burglary, 2nd and 3rd degree

Theft

Fleeing or Evading Police

Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Controlled Substance

Resisting Arrest

Outstanding Warrants

Hatfield has been previously charged of the following: