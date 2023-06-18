HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Brescia University in Owensboro announced scholarship opportunities in the creation of a student pep band for the 2023-2024 academic year for qualified students.

Officials say this band will be led by Assistant Professor of Music Brett Ballard, and students participating will perform at all home games throughout the school year.

Brescia University Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management Chris Houk spoke about this new opportunity.

“The creation of a pep band will help us continue to meet students where they are. Creating a new way for students to connect with campus is instrumental in having a full student experience,” he said. “The scholarship opportunities being created will allow high school students to continue their musical career and cultivate school spirit.”

Officials state the Brescia University Band plays once a year at basketball games but not as an official pep band.

“I am very excited that Brescia University will be expanding our musical ensemble offerings to add a dedicated pep band next academic year to include all home basketball games while school is in session,” said Ballard. “Nothing improves a collegiate game day experience like the passion of a student band. I am looking forward to next year and the impact this will have on the experience of all of our students.”

Officials say the Brescia University Bearcat Basketball teams have not yet announced their schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

If one is interested, fill out a form here.