OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A business continues to make repairs to its roof after being damaged by storms on Wednesday.

Damaging winds blew the roof off a warehouse at Integrity Backyard Builds. Pieces of the roof were sent onto neighboring properties. Now, just two days later, crews have completed the framework and are working towards laying the new roof.

An employee at Integrity says she saw the roof blowing away from her next-door office.

“I opened the door, and just in time to see the entire roof just leave our warehouse,” says Rachel Mann, creative director at Integrity. “The whole thing is just gone. So, it was kind of scary, it was surreal. It took me about three seconds to process what I was looking at and then immediately had to run and alert the others.”

Mann tells us the new roof is expected to be completed soon.