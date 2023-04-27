HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Drivers and pedestrians making their way downtown in Owensboro next week might come across crews working along West 3rd Street.

City officials announced West 3rd Street from Locust to Cedar streets will be shut down on Tuesday, May 2. We’re told crews will be setting up equipment used for the construction of the new Riverfront Brio Hotel.

That hotel has been in the works for four years and was originally anticipated to be finished in 2021.

If all things go according to plan, crews are expected to wrap up their work on W 3rd Street that day and the road will re-open on Wednesday. Motorists are urged to be cautious while driving through the area.