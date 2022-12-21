A substance abuse center in western Kentucky has begun offering residential treatment for gambling disorders, officials said.

The Boulware Mission in Owensboro is the first in the state to offer both outpatient and residential gambling addiction treatment, a statement Tuesday from the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling said. Services are available for adult men ages 18 to 75.

“The growing issue of gambling addition in Kentucky led to the decision to offer this service,” said RonSonLyn Clark, Boulware’s Addiction Recovery Program Coordinator.

The service is needed due to the increase in problem and addicted gambling, said Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Michael R. Stone.

The council is a non-profit organization that aims to increase the awareness of problem gambling, promote prevention and advocate for treatment.