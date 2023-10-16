HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The classic rock band Chicago will be coming in concert to the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Officials state the event will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., featuring an evening of hits.

Officials also state tickets will start at $39 and will go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. Event parking will be $10 in the venue parking lot. People interested can purchase tickets and parking passes at OwnesboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office.